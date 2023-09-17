Craftsman style bungalow renovated 6 years ago with a new windows, new roof. Modern electrical and HVAC system. Amazing soaring ceilings, and great open floor plan layout, custom tile showers with Niche. Soaking tub. Lots of closet space. Walk in closets in every bedroom, two closets in the master bedroom. Deck off the back. Fence in part of the yard. Excellent location, very convenient to uptown Charlotte 2 miles away. Location, Location, Location. Walk or roll to the Trolly station nearby for access to public transportation. Close proximity to North End. Convenient to major highways. Entrance to Brookshire Parkway a quarter mile away. Off street parking, and wide public street for additional parking.