Beautiful Townhome in desirable Cornelius location. Enjoy a bright, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with newer appliances, bedrooms with walk-in closets, and multiple storage closets throughout the home. Master suite with garden tub, separate walk in shower, and dual vanity. Two covered patios, one front and one back. Large parking lot in the back and street parking in the front. Short walk to the community pool and fitness center. Small to midsize dog conditional upon owner approval - NO CATS.