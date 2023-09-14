WATERFRONT CONDO! Come see this lovely home with Lake Norman access and amazing location. Move in ready. Desirable Windward community! Remodeled with new carpet, new LVP flooring, new paint, new bath vanities, new tub surround tile, new light fixtures, smooth ceilings!!! Spacious living area/kitchen with views of Lake Norman. Sit on your covered balcony and enjoy the views of Lake Norman. Walk to Hello Sailor, Holiday Harbor, other restaurants, brewery, bar, such a convenient location!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,875
Related to this story
Most Popular
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this exquisite home built in 1925, perfectly nestled on a 1/2 acre in Charlotte's most prestigious zi…
This luxurious estate-style home, lovingly renovated by renowned builder Ted Thompson, offers breathtaking views of Lake Norman and Peninsula …
Nestled on a lush 2.87-acre lot surrounded by trees, this custom-built, two-story farmhouse offers the ultimate blend of luxury and pastoral t…
Fabulously appointed and recently updated Lake Norman home with panoramic views. Private, yet convenient to everything. Wall of windows and do…
Fully renovated 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home! Located on a quiet picturesque street, this home features a full brick exterior, two front por…