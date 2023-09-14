Built in 2020 3/2 ranch home right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Smoking Allowed/Pets conditional. HOME IS READY FOR MOVE-IN - 100% COMPLETE. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home will have a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control