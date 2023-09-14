This freshly painted 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home is ready for you! It is convenient to wherever you need to go! The kitchen and dining areas have an open floor plan that lets you entertain while cooking. Spacious back yard is great for moving the entertaining to after the cooking is done or for just relaxing. Come see the rest of the house. You will love the hardwood floors and spacious bedrooms. Tenants will need to furnish their own washer and dryer. Refrigerator to be added. Lawn care and landscaping are tenant responsibility. Please note Renters Insurance is required.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,795
