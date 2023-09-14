Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,606 sq. ft. corner lot home in the Saint Johns Ridge Community of Charlotte, NC! Your front porch welcomes you into this home with a fireplace in the spacious, yet cozy living room. The large eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinet space, and includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. The laundry room provides added storage. All three bedrooms are located upstairs, including the spacious primary bedroom with an en suite bath with a walk-in closet and extended vanity. Two additional bedrooms share another bath, giving you plenty of room to spread out! Fresh paint throughout and new carpet.