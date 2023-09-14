This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. As you enter the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious living room with plenty of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The updated kitchen boasts ample counter space, and plenty of storage, making it the perfect spot to prepare meals. The adjacent dining area provides a great space for enjoying meals with family and friends. Upstairs, you'll find three comfortable bedrooms with plenty of closet space, including a spacious master suite with a large closet and ensuite bathroom. With its convenient location, this townhouse is just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss out on the chance to make this charming townhouse your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,850
