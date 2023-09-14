Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,555 sq. ft. home in the the University/Highland Creek community of Charlotte, NC! A warm, inviting front porch welcomes you into this two story home. Relax by the gas fireplace in the spacious living room, adorned with wood laminate flooring and an open plan with eat-in kitchen. The fully-equipped kitchen is efficient and has a large dining area with sliding door access to the patio. Enjoy the fresh air and sunlight in your large back yard! Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom, which features an en suite bath with an extended vanity. Two additional bedrooms share another full bath. Bonus loft area finishes off the second floor. Enjoy easy access to I-485 and I-85 for shopping, dining, and entertainment!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,850
