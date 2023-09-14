New! family dream home - 3 ample bedrooms - huge master - 2.5 bathrooms on a premium lot near I-485 in Charlotte. Open floor plan with designated family room and dinning area facing trees on the backyard at any time. Patio in back recently extended to enjoy your nights out - Semi private lot with no neighbors front and back. Few newer touches added up to your new home. Come and visit us today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this exquisite home built in 1925, perfectly nestled on a 1/2 acre in Charlotte's most prestigious zi…
This luxurious estate-style home, lovingly renovated by renowned builder Ted Thompson, offers breathtaking views of Lake Norman and Peninsula …
Nestled on a lush 2.87-acre lot surrounded by trees, this custom-built, two-story farmhouse offers the ultimate blend of luxury and pastoral t…
Fabulously appointed and recently updated Lake Norman home with panoramic views. Private, yet convenient to everything. Wall of windows and do…
Fully renovated 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home! Located on a quiet picturesque street, this home features a full brick exterior, two front por…