Brick 2-story townhome in the desirable Cornelius community of Antiquity! Main level features hardwoods, Living and Dining Rooms, a Half Bath, and a large open Kitchen with Pantry. The upper level Laundry Closet has Washer/Dryer included, and 2 Bedrooms that share 2nd Full Bathroom. The Owner's Suite is also located upstairs and has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and a separate shower. Enjoy privacy from the Enclosed Patio with walk-way to the Detached 2-Car Garage. Enjoy all Antiquity has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping, restaurants and the new Cain Center For The Arts! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio lawn area. The HOA maintains all other lawn and landscaping areas. Basic internet with Windstream and Security System are included. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This home can be available one week from approved application!