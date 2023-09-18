***MULTIPLE OFFERS. BEST OFFER REQUESTED BY 6PM MONDAY 9/18. DECISION WILL BE MADE TUESDAY. *** 3 bedroom 2 bath on over 1 acre home site with trees and NO HOA dues minutes from major road ways. This one story has a primary suite with walk-in closet and en suite bath. The great room has a stone fireplace and slider to the backyard. The 2 secondary bedrooms also have walk-in closets. There are also 2 storage sheds, archways, molding, laundry room and more. Schedule your appointment to view. This property is sold AS IS. We have reached out to Cabarrus County Environmental and there is no septic permit on file.