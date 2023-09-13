Welcome to your dream home! This luxury duet is situated in the heart of Cotswold and is an entertainers dream home PACKED with luxurious features. Full Jenn-Air appliance package, a double sided fireplace that'll be quite the showstopper, and more natural light than you could have imagined. The primary suite features an oversized room, two large closets, a passthrough shower, and it's connected to the laundry room for ultimate convenience. Completely open floor plan with defined spaces will make hosting or everyday life as seamless and pleasant as possible. The fully fenced yard allows for easy indoor-outdoor living especially with pets. 4 full sized bedrooms, an office, two full baths and a half bath make this the perfect place to call home. The upstairs guest bath has one shower, one freestanding tub, and two private toilets/sinks, which is AMAZING functionality for guests or daily use. Beautifully done new construction by Hallmark Building.