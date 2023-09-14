Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into this home with an open living room that flows into the eat-in kitchen with a pantry and a center island with an undermounted sink and a breakfast bar overhang. The kitchen is adorned with quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, white cabinetry, and a stainless steel appliance package. Sliding door access puts you onto the deck. Below, a covered patio in the wooded back yard adds to the charm of the home. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath with a dual vanity and a herringbone tiled shower. Three more bedrooms share another 2.5 bathrooms. Pets are conditional based on Pet Screening results and will require a Non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Security deposit will be the minimum of one, but not more than two months rent. Each lease will be enrolled in our Resident Benefit Package for $39.00 per month. This package can include renter's insurance. Some pictures may be photoshopped to enhance them.