GREAT LOCATION. near to the mall ,restaurants and more...This exemplary custom home is situated on a 1 acre lot surrounded by the various elements of nature. In addition to ample parking space and complementary landscaping area. Full brick and big back porch. When it comes to the interior of the house, its modern contemporary scheme only serves to magnify the specific custom designs of the kitchen and bathrooms. With a double pantry in the kitchen and walking closet in each bedroom. Great room and primary bedroom offer a 15 foot vaulted ceiling with access to a 440 sq ft back porch. The hickory hardwood and porcelain flooring can be thoroughly seen in various areas of the house. Lastly, it also holds extra sitting areas distributed throughout the home, making it suitable for a number of guests and family friends.