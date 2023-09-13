18008 Mulligan Lane presents a rare opportunity to own a luxurious residence in the coveted Peninsula golf course community. Sited off prestigious Peninsula Club Drive, this home offers a desirable address within walking distance to world-class amenities at The Peninsula Country Club. Located on a spacious .49 acre golf course lot w/ expansive views of 8th Fairway! Step inside to discover a beautifully appointed interior featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a spacious open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. The heart of this home is a chef's dream come true. The gourmet kitchen boasts high-end Thermador appliances, custom cabinetry, and an expansive 13' marble island. With four generously sized bedrooms, including a lavish primary suite, this residence provides ample space for relaxation and privacy. The vibrant city of Charlotte is just a short drive away, providing endless opportunities for entertainment and cultural experiences.