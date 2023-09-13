Look no further if you are in the market for a walkout basement home, on a large private 1.69 acre lot, in a well established neighborhood. River Ridge, in Cabarrus County, is a desirable Davidson community of custom brick homes nestled on estate size lots. Located just 10 minutes from I-77 & downtown Davidson, yet only 20 minutes from Concord Mills & I-85, Downtown Mooresville, Kannapolis Ballpark, & Birkdale Village. The lovely rocking chair front porch and lush landscaping offers a sense of solitude. The main level features a large primary suite with recently updated tile shower, a two story family room with wood burning fireplace & custom cabinetry, a large kitchen with breakfast nook, and a spacious laundry room. Accessible from both the kitchen and family room is a large screened in porch with views of the expansive level backyard, which can easily accommodate an in-ground pool. The finished basement has two flex rooms and a full bath. Storage and space galore. Low HOA!