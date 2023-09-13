Nestled on a lush 2.87-acre lot surrounded by trees, this custom-built, two-story farmhouse offers the ultimate blend of luxury and pastoral tranquility in a sought-after equestrian community. Just minutes from an elite equestrian center, shopping, major freeways, and vibrant Charlotte, its prime location is unrivaled. A stunning full wraparound porch with brick-lined flooring welcomes you, perfect for savoring views of horses on the nearby trail. The main floor is a masterclass in design, featuring a primary bedroom, spacious living areas, and a gourmet kitchen with woodland views. Additional amenities include a 3-car garage, mudroom, and main floor office. Upstairs, find three large bedrooms, a bonus room, a second office area, and another laundry room. Impeccable attention to detail elevates this home into a class of its own.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,200,000
