**Motivated sellers offering concessions for upgrades and or buy down on rate with acceptable offer!!!** Welcome to the highly sought-after Bradford Park. Tucked away amidst lush trees atop Snow Dr. hill, this stunning, full-brick home offering many desirable features. From the picturesque backyard to the fully finished basement w/ 2nd living quarters, this home is sure to captivate your heart. The primary suite provides ample space for large furniture, while an adjoining sitting suite offers an additional retreat just off the exquisite primary bathroom, complete w/ a beautifully tiled shower & heated floors. Upstairs, the two spacious bedrooms impress w/ generous dimensions & ample closet space. Throughout the home, the warm & inviting ambiance is enhanced by hardwood floors, creating a cozy atmosphere. Additionally, the rustic charm is elevated by the presence of dark molding, adding character to every corner. Basement room is being used as a 4th bedroom. Schedule your showing today!