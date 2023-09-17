Be sure to check out this beautifully maintained full brick, 4 bedroom home located just minutes from downtown Kannapolis. You'll find this home offers comfortable living and a great location. Theres an open floor plan with LVP throughout, lots of storage and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fresh paint. Fully fenced back yard with a storage shed and lots of parking. Theres lots to do closeby with dozens of great restaurants and shopping within a mile of the home. Dont miss this great opportunity. The home was remodeled including roof by previous owners. Partial roof repair completed in 2023 over the primary bedroom and closet area. Concrete floor in Shed takes on water when precipitation is high.