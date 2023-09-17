Excellent location! Property zoned C2 and less than 5 minutes/walking distance from revitalized downtown Kannapolis, which is anchored by Atrium Health Ballpark. Restaurants, brewery, shopping, gym and entertainment. So much potential with this property. Roof was replaced in 2017. Large home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement/crawl space has a sump pump. Replacement windows except in laundry room. Detached garage. Concrete Drive. Perfect for a business or professional office Buyers agent to verify any information deemed necessary and zoning uses. House is sold AS-IS, seller will make no repairs. Survey on file.