Incredible opportunity to own a recently renovated duplex in rapidly growing Kannapolis! Perfect for investors looking for long-term, mid-term, or short-term Airbnb rentals or an owner who wants to live in one unit and house hack the other. Lower unit features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with tile showers, living room, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless appliances, and laundry/utility room. Upstairs features living room, two bedrooms plus a nook perfect for office or playroom, full bathroom with laundry, and full-size eat in kitchen. Whether you're looking for steady rental income or a place to call home while leveraging the potential of the other unit, this duplex checks all the boxes!