PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SEPT 13. This fully furnished property requires a minimum 6-month lease, offering a vacation-like atmosphere in the Harbor Cove Community. This waterfront home boasts an open, well-lit layout, including a stunning sunroom and gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and lake views. Upstairs, discover the primary bedroom, three more bedrooms, and an ensuite bathroom. The expansive backyard features a hot tub, mature landscaping, and a private dock. Enjoy tranquility minutes away from Mooresville and Lake Norman's shopping, dining, and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $7,500
