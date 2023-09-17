Great investment opportunity for rental or flip. 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath home within walking distance of downtown Salisbury & just minutes to I 85. Owners have never lived in home. Home is being "Sold As Is".
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERFRONT CONDO! Come see this lovely home with Lake Norman access and amazing location. Move in ready. Desirable Windward community! Remodel…
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this exquisite home built in 1925, perfectly nestled on a 1/2 acre in Charlotte's most prestigious zi…
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. As you enter the front door, you'll be …
Beautiful Townhome in desirable Cornelius location. Enjoy a bright, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with newer appliances, bedrooms with wal…
This luxurious estate-style home, lovingly renovated by renowned builder Ted Thompson, offers breathtaking views of Lake Norman and Peninsula …