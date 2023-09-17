COMPLETELY RENOVATED HOME IN THE SALISBURY HISTORICAL DISTRICT! NOTHING LEFT UNTOUCHED DURING THE RENOVATIONS... 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is now equipped with granite countertops, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEW WATER HEATER, this home has everything you need, and more. This lovely residence has experienced a complete remodel w/every inch touched and improved. Inviting front porch for relaxing! The living room is spacious & very attractive. The total kitchen remodel is striking & looks like a magazine cover. Great new cabinets - a chef's dream!