Welcome to 128 South Milford Drive! This charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With its covered porch and fenced-in back yard, this property offers a perfect blend of comfort and privacy. Inside, you'll find a cozy fireplace in the great room, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The french doors add an elegant touch and allow for plenty of natural light to fill the space. The formal dining room is perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying family meals, while the eat-in kitchen provides a convenient space for casual dining. The basement provides additional storage or can be transformed into a recreation area or home office to suit your lifestyle. Whether you're looking for convenience or tranquility, this location has it all. This home presents an incredible opportunity for anyone seeking a comfortable and spacious home in a welcoming community. Don't miss out on making this house your dream home, schedule a tour today!