Introducing 119 McAlway in the elegant Cotswold neighborhood, where modern beauty meets timeless charm. Outside, the stucco exterior adds curb appeal and lasting strength. Inside, you'll find a home with intricate details throughout pairing modern lighting, and a scullery kitchen all in an open floor plan that pair seamlessly. The walls boast charming shiplap details, and wooden accents creating a cozy touch, blending modern and traditional features. One highlight is the guest bedroom on the main with its own full bathroom. Upstairs, discover the primary suite with vaulted ceilings in the bedroom and an expansive double shower in the bathroom. The suite has a convenient washer and dryer hookup right in the walk-in closet, making life easier. Plus, there's a special bonus room or 5th bedroom! It comes with custom cabinets for practical use and a beverage fridge, making it a dreamy spot for hanging out. Don't miss out – schedule a viewing today to experience the lifestyle you deserve.