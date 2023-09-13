Prepared to be captivated by this Grand Custom Builders home in the Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte. This stunning home features over 6,500 hand crafted square footage with custom finishes at every turn. From Thermadore appliances, custom cabinetry, site finished hardwoods throughout, stunning coffered detailed ceilings, 3 car garage, heated pool, a primary suite designed to calm the soul, en-suite bath for all secondary bedrooms, a movie theater, work out room, an entertainers dream basement with pool walk out. This home was built by one of Charlotte’s finest custom builders as their showcase property. This home is minutes from uptown, yet tucked away under Charlotte’s heavy tree canopy. Elevator shaft for all levels and pad were installed by seller at time of build. This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.