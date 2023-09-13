Live in one of the fastest growing suburbs in the US & walkable to downtown Concord! Georgian-English style 2-story, full brick home, on 1+ acres is built for a lifetime. Formal living room w/ wood fireplace. 2 bd/2 bath on main, could be used as a 'guest suite.' Sunroom w/ ample natural light. Traditional study w/ fireplace & built-ins. Spacious kitchen featuring SS 'Kitchenaid' appliances, double oven, refrigerator w/ built-in drawers. Laundry off kitchen & washer/dryer. Owner's suite upstairs w/ WIC & fully renovated bath featuring rain & waterfall shower. 3 additional beds, and full bath upstairs. Plenty of storage/closet space, Hardwoods, hand-laid tile, & detailed crown molding throughout. Oversized 2 car garage. INCOME OPPORTUNITY ~1,600 SF 4 car garage that could be a separate cottage with it's own power meter. HVAC replaced in 2021. Brick wall fencing allows privacy to enjoy a stone patio & exquisite landscaping. Convenient to Concord Parkway, & historic downtown.