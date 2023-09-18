Welcome to this beautifully updated and meticulously maintained residence that seamlessly blends modern amenities with classic charm. This inviting home offers a host of upgrades, including a renovated kitchen featuring quartz countertops, updated bathrooms with new flooring and vanities. A first-floor primary bedroom suite with a walk -in closet and an upstairs bonus room containing walk-in attic space. The outdoor space is a true oasis, featuring a delightful garden and a cozy firepit area, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Sit back and relax on your inviting front porch, offering stunning views of the wooded protected reserves. Close to shopping and restaurants.