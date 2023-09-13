Welcome to 10938 Persimmon Creek Drive, with its dramatic entry to an Orleans Bradford Grand II plan. The entry invites you to a sweeping view of a romantic 2 story staircase with wrought iron balusters, and a large dining room and formal living room that was freshly painted. Recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the first level. The Great Room offers floor to celling windows with a view of the back yard with its serpentine retaining wall and various fruit trees. The large kitchen with its generous island is ideal for entertaining with a Butler's Pantry for easy dining. Adjoining the kitchen is a Bonus Morning Room with view of the golf course's 16th Tee and a view of the back yard's nature trail. The kitchen also give you access to a back stairway which leads to the 2nd level The Master Suite with its' private sitting room, his and hers walk-in closet. This stately brick home is ready and in move-in condition and welcomes you to the Olde Sycamore golf community.