Beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home on Lake Norman! Room for two boats and a jet ski at the private pier! Enjoy the beautiful Lake Norman evenings in the hot tub (tenant to maintain). There is plenty of privacy in the 1+ acre yard, and it is wired for invisible fence for your fur baby! Enjoy entertaining in the basement that has a wine fridge, sink and dishwasher.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $7,500
