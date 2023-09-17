TWO HOMES - TWO PARCELS BEING SOLD FOR ONE GREAT PRICE! Located minutes from I-85 on the Hwy 152 corridor! Convenient to shopping and restaurants! Sits on total of 1.33 acres! Home #1 (parcel 388111) is 1,928 sf, 3 BRs, 2 baths, built in 1937 with upgrades! Metal roof 2003 with solar panels - 4 heat sources (solar panels, heat pump, baseboard for backup and a wood stove) Spacious rooms throughout with lots of storage! 2 car detached garage is 590 sf, additional garage/workshop is 979 sf, enclosed pole barn is 1210 sf and open pole barn is 198 sf - Koi pond w/fountain, gazebo, firepit, oversized rear deck all add to outdoor living. Home #2 (parcel 388112) has 932 sf, 2 BRs, 1.5 baths, built in 2013 with 580 sf attached garage! Open floor plan with island and lots of cabinetry in kitchen! Primary room is very spacious with bath that offers oversized walk in handicapped shower! Perfect for in laws or could be used as a rental! This parcel offers a 760 sf open pole barn w/lean to!