STUNNING newly remodeled home in Granite Quarry, walking distance to the elementary school and Granite Civic Park. FIVE bedrooms and THREE full baths! 1940's character maintained including beautifully refinished original oak hardwood flooring, custom wood trim, and original doors with antique door knobs. From the attached carport, walk through the drop-off foyer into the open living room that opens into the large dining area. The kitchen with breakfast nook features new stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, and chevron tile backsplash. Main level master with master bath includes tile shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Another bedroom and full bath on the main level. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms with refinished hardwoods and a full bathroom with tile bath/shower combo. New HVAC, windows, and hot water heater. Full unfinished basement with interior and exterior access. Detached garage and storage building. New back deck and back patio overlooking the wooded back yard.