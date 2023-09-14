This house was remodeled to 2 units. Second floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has Bright family room with vaulted ceiling. Carpets and ceiling fun in all bedrooms. Updated master bathroom with tile floor, granite counter and tile shower. Washer/dryer included. First floor 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with refrigerator and Washer/dryer included. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, close to UNCC campus.