This luxurious estate-style home, lovingly renovated by renowned builder Ted Thompson, offers breathtaking views of Lake Norman and Peninsula Golf Course from almost every room. Anchored by nearly 800+ square feet of covered terraces above a saltwater pool surrounded by silver travertine and pool cabana and full outdoor bath. Pool cabane features an outdoor bar. A sandy beach, large private pier and dock with new Hydro Hoist boat lift offer easy access to Lake Norman’s main channel. The main floor primary suite offers a spa-like experience, featuring dual custom closets and a quartzite counter with built-in storage. The kitchen includes walnut butcher block island, Thermadore appliances, quartzite countertops opens to a large dining area and lounge with a custom built-in bar and beverage fridge. The second floor boasts 4 bedrooms and third floor features an additional guest suite. Luxury encapsulates every level.
6 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $4,100,000
