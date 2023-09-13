WOW! Compare these finishes to the new builds in the area and there is no comparison! Brand new kitchen with 60" stove, floor to ceiling cabinets, multiple ovens, wine fridge, custom lighting, and that's just the kitchen! Two story great room with wall tile! New hardwoods through the primary areas on the main, new carpet, new railings, new hot water tank, new roof, 2 out of 3 HVAC systems are brand new. Office with built-ins. Huge primary suite with two walk-ins, tray ceilings and a separate sitting area. Loads of natural light. Freshly painted brick front, landscape lighting, a a three car garage, a back deck that's great for grilling. All set among mature landscaping to add that touch of privacy. Third floor provides a bonus space or 6th bedroom suite with full bath. Harrisburg Elem, Hickory Ridge Middle and Hickory Ridge High School! Close to Publix, Lowes Foods, restaurants, breweries, Harrisburg Park that hosts concerts, food trucks, sporting events and Splash Pad!