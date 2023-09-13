Stunning 8 bedroom 4 full bathrooms in highly desired Fenton Dell! Over 4200 square feet of luxury living. Enter into the spacious foyer, beautiful formal living room and parlor on either side. Continue into the open floor plan family room with gas fireplace and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Main level has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including large primary suite and bath. Upstairs features 6 generously sized bedrooms and 2 additional jack-n-jill bathrooms. Tons of closets and storage space! Huge 14' x 23' foot deck for grilling and entertaining, overlooking the beautiful backyard. Oversized three car garage! Seller installed solar panels on the home making it completely energy efficient, monthly utilities cost went from $300-$400 per month to only $130! Your clients will not want to miss this one!
8 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $729,900
