COLUMN: Obama at Hiroshima

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the 75th anniversary of Hiroshima last week, we have brought back a past column by Gerry Dionne on the subject.
In light of our current president’s feckless, impulsive response to the will of a few of the world’s present crop of autocrats, it’s instructive to look back on President Barack Obama’s approach to war and peace. We’re still processing its significance. I’m referring to an American president paying respects at the site of arguably the most violent act in the history of humanity, Hiroshima. It isn’t surprising that Obama was the president who would spend political capital in this way. His predecessors since Harry Truman simply weren’t ready. It was an act of courage sure to trigger criticism from his political adversaries, and possibly stir up ugly memories among the Japanese. Yet, its time had come. You could see it in the faces of the surviving citizens of Hiroshima who greeted Mr. Obama.
Popular opinion among Americans regarding the bombing that closed the door on a war that killed 60 million inhabitants of this planet has changed in the last 74 years. In September of 1945, only a handful of physicists and a few visionaries had a problem with our use of a nuclear weapon. Today, we’re about evenly divided. The principal argument against the bombing is that it’s simply never justified to attack civilians in such a comprehensively cold-blooded way. The rebuttal revisits the prospect of invading the Japanese main islands that summer of 1945 that promised so many deaths on both sides. Deploying weapons of mass destruction may have been the lesser of two evils and the quickest way to end the agony. Go back in time and try to imagine a Harry Truman poised to bring it all to a close with two or three hammer blows. If he had decided to invade rather than use “the gadget,” impeachment would have been inevitable once the rest of the government and the populace found out we spent $2 billion on a physics experiment.
By July 1945, we were inured to the horrors of war by the terrible logic underpinning escalating violence. We had experienced the all-too-easy decisions to fire-bomb Dresden and Tokyo. We knew about death camps in Eastern Europe. We also knew about the Bataan Death March and about the ferocity with which the Japanese would defend their homeland when more than 100,000 people, soldiers and civilians, died in the defense of Okinawa. In the intervening decades, we have been there when more, ever more, civilian lives are cast into the pit of collateral damage because we wave a flag that symbolizes an elusive “greater good.” That sickly logic didn’t die at the end of World War II; presidential candidate Barry Goldwater declared, “Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice” in 1964. Nevertheless, we were all shocked into closing the door on World War II by the lethality of a single bomb drop.
But the door to war as a means of exerting political will remains open. It was this second door that President Obama went to Hanoi and Hiroshima to address. Many of us are beginning to assess Mr. Obama’s legacy. We even wonder what he might have done with a third term. In doing so, we often hear blowback concerning the line in Syrian sand which he later chose not to cross. He chose the more peaceful path in the face of powerful voices within his own administration (Chuck Hagel and John Kerry), and in the face of his political opponents’ demagoguery. Haunted by the war in Iraq and a disintegrating Libya, and wary of mission creep, Obama was always deeply ambivalent on the subject of Bashar al-Assad's removal. But, if we look back and ask who, precisely, would have been our reliable allies, and what exactly would a victory in the Syrian mosh pit look like, it would appear that discretion was indeed the better part of valor. Too many of us forget the courage it takes to say no to war. I suspect it’s for the same reason we seem to value decisiveness in our leaders over a deep, cautious wisdom.
We have refrained from entering a wider war in the Middle East largely because President Obama regarded extremist jihadism as a small toxic strain within the greater Islamic civilization, rather than the soul of Islam itself. His successor has no strategy in this arena because he’s incapable of abstract thought. Unlike President George W. Bush, Obama didn’t attribute to jihadi extremism the ideological and existential challenge posed by fascism in the 1930s and ’40s, or by communism during the Cold War. Given the small numbers of actual militants involved, what we have faced is not so much the radicalization of Islam as the Islamification of radicalism. Can the radicals harm us? Yes. Do they pose an existential threat? No.
In the spirit of John Kennedy’s American University speech, Barack Obama’s Hiroshima address, like his first term’s speech to Muslims in Cairo and his Prague address on nuclear disarmament, looked at the future from the vantage point that favors diplomacy over military action. Mr. Obama said, “We must change our mindset about war itself. To prevent conflict through diplomacy and strive to end conflicts after they’ve begun. To see our growing interdependence as a cause for peaceful cooperation and not violent competition. To define our nations not by our capacity to destroy but by what we build. And perhaps, above all, we must re-imagine our connection to one another as members of one human race.”
Likewise, President Kennedy asked, “What kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace — the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living — the kind that enables man and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children — not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women — not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.”
Let those who derided President Obama for visiting the site of the first atomic bombing read these words and think ahead to a future, more competent president than the current occupant of that post, and ponder whether there is cause to hope that the next “greatest generation” will be the one that sees no war at all.
Gerry Dionne is a writer, musician and coffee-table philosopher who moved to our area when he was 18. He’s in his 70s now, so y’all give him a break.
