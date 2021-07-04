COLUMN: Our forefathers understood all about the real source of freedom

What in the world have we let happen to our country? The truth is we have lost sight of - and to a great degree control of - the principles on which our country was founded. In our zeal to "live and let live", we have allowed the lost and the misguided to change the very fabric of our country.

After visiting America in 1831, the French writer, Alexis de Tocqueville, said:

"I sought for the greatness of the United States in her commodious harbors, her ample rivers, her fertile fields, and boundless forests, and it was not there. I sought for it in her rich mines, her vast world commerce, her public school system, and in her institutions of higher learning, and it was not there. I looked for it in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution, and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great."

Instead of looking forward to the holiday because of the vacation it offers, maybe we need to hold on to July 4th for the freedom it provides. And this time, let’s not forget or be ashamed of the real source of that freedom. "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." (2 Chronicles 7:14)