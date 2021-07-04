COLUMN: The Declaration of Independence today

But in a radical shift in policy, President Joe Biden recently released his budget which did not include pro-life protections or the Hyde Amendment. Americans must not be forced to violate their conscience to pay for abortions. That’s why just last week, House Republicans demanded a vote on the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. It’s a sad commentary this bill even needs to be considered. But in the face of new threats from those who support abortion, I will never stop demanding we protect the lives of the most vulnerable in our community.

Liberty is another principle I will always defend, just as North Carolinians have done since before our founding. On April 12, 1776, North Carolina became the first colony to officially support separation from Great Britain. Today, we must continue to lead the nation in the defense of our liberties – especially our right to keep and bear arms.