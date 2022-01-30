A soft place to land: 'Don't worry I have my hand on this one'

I recently spoke in front of a neighboring county’s board of social services. They placed the new baby sister of my foster children in another home knowing she had siblings and knowing we wanted her.
I was cut off at three minutes. I was trying to raise awareness and support for the purposeful and intentional lasting placement of children, to keep siblings together and reduce transitions and disruptions. In three minutes I was only warming up.
I never even got to say, “Your decisions determine their forevers,” and that was my mic-drop moment. I was cut off and they went directly to the next order of business without even acknowledging the content of my plea. The next order of business was that of a new water vendor for the county.
I sat through the entire meeting and, only at the end did one board member ask if there would be a resolution to my concern. The facilitator apathetically replied, “There is nothing to respond to; it is a court matter now.” And that was that.
There are days, more like seasons, when I feel defeated; there are times when I wonder if anything makes an ounce of difference in the end. When I am in these moments, I think back to a simple moment in a complex and dark season in my life of fostering. It was probably about seven years ago if I really stop to count.
“How could you take him from me?” I cried out in anger, gasping for the breath I couldn’t find. “Why, God? Why did you let me fall in love with him then take him from me?” Knowing I only had the one day to let my grief overflow my failing emotional dam, I buried my face in the pillow, clutching the gray pajamas he wore the night before.
Michael had been the one I knew I would adopt. I received the call for him at the doctor’s office as the family was getting flu shots. It was late November and I was so excited that I almost lost my little mind. I spent the rest of the day trying to focus on work when my head was eagerly figuring out how to patch together the next four and a half weeks until the baby could go to daycare. I raced home to set up everything for the baby I had prayed would come and my heart danced with delight. I found it nearly impossible to fall asleep knowing I would go to the hospital in the morning to pick up this tiny child. It was the first newborn we had ever received. It was a dream come true.
In spite of all my excitement and happiness of the day, when I laid my head on my pillow, I had been consumed with anxiety and doubt. We were already fostering a 3 year old with fetal alcohol syndrome and a (very active, very emotional) 2 year old who had been a victim of domestic violence. I was told in the call about Michael that he had been born with drugs in his system and had been in the NICU for nine days. I worried about withdrawal, seizures, fussiness and what that impact would be on my husband, who could be rigid and easily frustrated at times.
I worried this baby would cry inconsolably on top of the intense emotional needs of the other two and our two biological children who were still young themselves. Maybe I had been selfish and let the desire for a baby overrule my sensibility. Out of sheer exhaustion, I finally fell asleep around 1 a.m. only to awake in a most bizarre and abrupt way.
I used to remember the exact minute in the 3 o’clock hour, but time has erased that detail, although the years have not dulled the feeling of sitting straight up as though someone was speaking to me. It was a voice only I could hear, but I could somehow hear it in a way that did not involve my ears. “Do not worry. I have my hand on this one.”
I remember thinking that it had to be the Lord himself speaking to me because the voice was so clear that it woke me from a deep sleep. I could hear the words, yet knew they were not audible. I was instantly calmed with a peace and stillness that was undeniable. He has his hand on this one, I repeated, and fell quickly and unnaturally back to sleep.
For months and months, I loved that child with all my soul and felt he would forever be my son. I never gave myself permission to really entertain those feelings; I just could not deny them. I believed that the message I received implied that he would be mine and I did not worry. When the goal was changed to adoption and I got the call from the Department of Social Services confirming our intent to proceed with adoption, I finally allowed myself to think the forbidden thoughts of t-ball and soccer and kindergarten, high school and college, grandkids and forever. “He has his hand on you,” I often whispered to Michael.
It was just about Mother’s Day when I handed my baby to a stranger with a kind face, an aunt who had seemed to come out of nowhere; who had regretted not taking him at birth. And with that, my sweet Michael was gone.
I sobbed uncontrollably, crying so desperately and so deeply that there were moments I forgot how to inhale; I forgot how to breathe. I was already resenting the two children scheduled to arrive in the morning. I told myself it was unlikely they were the reasons Michael left; I just could not deny the coincidence. About a week beforehand, and with one space available in our home, I asked the social worker if the rumor I had heard about Jeremy and Cassie needing a new foster home was true.
I had known Jeremy and Cassie for over a year and also knew that our 2 year old was scheduled to reunify with his mom in the coming month, which would give us the two spots needed for them. I told the social worker that we would be happy to take the siblings if they needed placement, provided the timing coincided. Instead, the social worker moved Michael.
Instead of happily preparing for the two new children I already had a connection with, everything was wrong. What should have been happiness was a thick, choking, fog of sorrow. It wasn’t supposed to be like this.
Cassie came. Jeremy came. I pretended things were OK. I smiled. I faked warmth. Weeks passed. Everyone seemed happy, even my husband. It was a pastel version of “fine.” But I was empty. Hollow.
Then it changed.
“There’s something I need to give you,” Cassie told me as a late spring sunset peered curiously through the window. Her eyes held the burden of fear. “Wait here.”
Cassie disappeared up the stairs, returning with a Ziploc bag containing a note written on long paper, likely from a magnetic pad stuck to the previous foster parent’s refrigerator. “I was supposed to give it to you when I got here,” Cassie said quietly. “I’m sorry. I didn’t want you to read it.”
I opened the bag and read the list of complaints (disguised as well-intentioned advice) regarding Cassie. Not being well versed in cryptography, even I could tell this note was written with haste and hostility.
Cuts dolls hair. Behind in school. Lies. Steals. Mean to her brother. Destructive. Manipulative. Lazy. Doesn’t do homework. Should redo 3rd grade.
I took the note and walked to the kitchen. Cassie followed without a word.
“This is very important,” I said, lifting the child and sitting her on the counter so we were eye-to-eye. “Do you think this note is about you?”
Cassie vigorously nodded and her words spilled out as quickly as her tears, “It is! She gave it to me when I left and I was supposed to give it to you but I hid it under my mattress!”
“It’s not,” I said offering her a smile of reassurance and gently placed a finger on her lips as she tried to argue. “This is about a woman that we should probably pray for, but it is not about you.”
I paused for a moment and crinkled away the sting of tears from my nose. My voice cracked. “If this was about you, it would say that you are creative and brave, that you are an awesome sister, that you love to dance and draw and you make everyone around you smile. It would say that you are kind and lovely and amazing. That old paper is not about you.”
I winked and returned Cassie to the floor and watched her ease into a smile then rollick upstairs again to play with the others. Silence punctuated the moment.
“Mama Bear,” my husband said from the couch.
“Mama Bear,” I repeated.
I returned to the pillow, the epicenter of my breakdown. I knelt beside it. “Thank you,” I prayed. “I understand now.”
That is the story I return to when I need to remind myself that we are meant to be the soft place for these children to land when their world falls apart, that I must be willing to let my heart break for the sake of a child, in little moments like a hidden-under-the-mattress note, or big and bold ways, like taking in the child that no one is willing to house at all.
Fostering is hard and amazing and brutal at times, but there are Michaels and Jeremys and Cassies that need you, maybe for now or maybe forever. Please consider exploring foster care agencies, private or public, faith based or not, therapeutic or traditional, foster-to-adopt or just for respite. You can be a voice for children through the local Guardian ad Litem program or go into social work itself.
There is an unprecedented need and a huge amount of turnover in social workers, volunteers and foster families. Please help strengthen the system and let these kids know they matter.
If you’ve considered helping in some way before, or think you would like to learn what comes next, take a breath and jump in. This could be your season to change a child’s life forever.