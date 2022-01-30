A soft place to land: 'Don't worry I have my hand on this one'

“How could you take him from me?” I cried out in anger, gasping for the breath I couldn’t find. “Why, God? Why did you let me fall in love with him then take him from me?” Knowing I only had the one day to let my grief overflow my failing emotional dam, I buried my face in the pillow, clutching the gray pajamas he wore the night before.

Michael had been the one I knew I would adopt. I received the call for him at the doctor’s office as the family was getting flu shots. It was late November and I was so excited that I almost lost my little mind. I spent the rest of the day trying to focus on work when my head was eagerly figuring out how to patch together the next four and a half weeks until the baby could go to daycare. I raced home to set up everything for the baby I had prayed would come and my heart danced with delight. I found it nearly impossible to fall asleep knowing I would go to the hospital in the morning to pick up this tiny child. It was the first newborn we had ever received. It was a dream come true.