A Soft Place to Land: Losing Laine and Laila and keeping up the good fight

Laine Klontz called me at work maybe two months ago. I was on the other line, so she waited patiently. Had I known she was there, I would have found a way to hang up quickly.
“You have a call on line three,” my co-worker told me. I pressed the blinking button and gave my standard work greeting.
“Kristen?” The raspy voice immediately revealed who I was talking to before the need for introduction. “This is Laine,” she confirmed. “I have a 6-year-old boy you need.”
My heart jumped then fell.
“I am at my limit,” I said sadly.
“No you’re not, you have four,” she said as she rattled off the names of all five of my children then realized her mistake. “Well, darn,” she said. “You wanted a baby anyway. I’m going to find you a baby.”
I said goodbye and hung up. I wished I could have taken that 6-year-old, but the state limits children to five, regardless of if they are biological, adopted or foster children in the home. The only way to have an exception to the rule of five would be to have a waiver and keep a set of siblings together.
I had no idea that would be the last time I would talk to Laine Klontz. Days later, she would be killed in an automobile accident.
I cried in the pew at her funeral while listening to the incredible pianist playing “Amazing Grace” in a way I had never heard before and will not soon forget. I thought of all the hundreds, maybe thousands, of children she helped reunite, find homes for and inspire in her lifetime. I thought of my family — my newly adopted son and what each of our lives could have been like without Laine. Thirteen of our 30-something children have been placed with us through the Carolina Family Connections fostering agency. Laine Klontz started the nonprofit with Ritchie Melchor in 2006 after their combined 40-plus years in social work led them to believe there was a better way to serve families than the traditional format. I thought of all the children who once were lost but now were found.
I left the funeral and drove back to work on the cold and gray day.
It was one of those fall days that just felt like the middle of winter. A truck in front of me blew rocks and leaves across 485 and I was cautious, thinking of Laine and the unexpected fragility of life and the legacies left for others. Not taking any chances, I pulled off the interstate for a moment to put some time and distance between the hazardous truck and me as I pulled into a parking lot of retail shops including a baby store. I went in to use the restroom and was overcome with sadness remembering the last words Laine had spoken to me the week prior. “I’m going to find you a baby.”
Back on the road, I made my way to work, eager to change out of my funeral clothes and occupy my thoughts with routine matters. A few hours into the afternoon, my phone rang. It was the county social worker for my two foster children, Zaylin and Hope.
“The baby is mine to place. Do you still want her?” she asked. I knew exactly who she was talking about; she was referring to Zaylin and Hope’s future baby sister. I had given up on the baby that was once promised to me. After agreeing to get a waiver to go over our five children, and setting up the crib and doing an embarrassing amount of shopping, registering the baby for daycare and getting very excited about her, there seemed to come one alternate option after another for the unborn child’s placement and I felt it was better to pause my excitement for fear the baby would not arrive in our home. I asked the social worker not to talk to me too much about her unless it was a sure thing. “It’s easy for me to get excited about a baby, but it’s excruciating to get over a baby,” I told them a month before, “but know that we want her!” I clarified.
“I’m going to walk to my supervisor’s office so you can hear it from her directly,” the social worker reassured me, remembering our previous conversation.
“It’s your baby,” I heard a voice say from further back in the room.
“Of course I want that baby,” I said as everything inside me started to bounce with joy.
I hung up and smiled and wiped tears from my cheeks. “That was you, wasn’t it, Laine?” I asked, looking upwards. “Still working.”
I called my husband. “We’re getting Laila,” I said. “But I’m going to have a hard time not calling her Laila Laine.”
We got ready again. I had taken things back to storage when I thought she would not come to us. Again I dragged out the bassinet and clothes and bottles and way too many little “My First Christmas” outfits I had bought for her. We finally told Zaylin that his sister would be coming, we just didn’t know when to expect her. He smiled and it was evident he was relieved. “I don’t want her with anyone else. I want her with us,” he said.
The due date came and went. I called the social worker almost daily to confirm there was no news and no baby. Then one day she texted that she was going on medical leave and may not get to place the baby after all because of technicalities with jurisdiction. I could not believe the text I was reading. It was as though the whole world froze as panic and fear and disbelief and anger began rising up within me as I felt her slip away again. How could this be? Who would be my contact person? Do they know about this baby? How is there an issue with jurisdiction when everyone involved was in a fixed location? What did she mean by “might”? How do people still not have an actual plan for this child? I was so helpless and angry and back at the mercy of new social workers and all I kept thinking was, “I told you not to get our hopes up again unless you knew for sure. I would have never told Zaylin, I would have never promised him his sister.” I kicked myself for believing the plan was in place, and I did not know how to tell Zaylin any of this. I called the supervisor and left my first of many messages.
Things continued this way day after day with no replies or answers.
The grandma texted me one morning to let me know that the baby had been born. We were both heartbroken at the new developments and neither one of us was getting any information from the involved departments. I called social workers and supervisors hourly until I finally reached one. She let me know the baby was in another county and she would call them. I never heard back. There was a delicate balance of being an advocate and being obnoxious, and I knew I was close to the line if not downright over it. This was not the first time I was having to fight the system for information, to fight for placement, to fight to keep family together. I have never won, not once. These are the children who always stay in my heart, as little icons of wonder without closure. I think about them and hope they are OK and try not to dwell on what might have been. At home are Laila’s sister and brother, and that brother is still expecting to hold her and have her here because I don’t know how to tell him that the people he is trusting to make his life choices are the same ones who are not able to bring his sister home to us. He has talked about her by name since the day I met him. How can I tell him we are losing this fight?
The two weeks of the social worker’s medical leave came and went and she returned to work, calling to ask me what had happened with the baby. She was flabbergasted to hear how it had all played out and that there was still no resolution. She gave me the phone number of the social worker handling placement in the other county. I called her. I called the supervisor. I left voicemails again and again. I finally reached the supervisor who said they would “look into it” and call me back. Nary a peep of a reply came my way. My licensing worker through Carolina Family Connections was also trying to find out information. He gathered that the baby was going to be released from the hospital that day and that the other county had no idea this baby had siblings or that anyone wanted her. How did they not know? How was something so important just missed? I assumed that once they learned of this, they would certainly place her with us. I was wrong.
The day came and went. They put her with someone else, someone new.
For two weeks our licensing worker and I heard nothing from the county in spite of daily calls and emails. I will attend the board meeting the third Monday of the month to fight for this child and these kids staying together, to fight for all of the kids in care and the foster parents working hard to be their soft place to land. I know in my heart that once siblings are separated, they hardly ever find their way back together again.
This is why fostering is hard. It’s not just the kids leaving and breaking your heart or the behaviors that can be overwhelming or the uncertainty that invades every aspect of your life. What is agonizing is having to fight like hell so the kids you love don’t lose everything that matters, so they don’t lose their past or their future or lose each other along the way. You have to insist and badger to get answers. You have to wipe away the tears of the constant roller coaster of emotions and know that, even when it sounds like promises, there are no promises. You will stay awake at night and wonder what else you can try, what else you can do, who else you can talk to when you catch a glimpse of where the runaway train is headed. You have to be willing to show these kids they are worth it all; they are worth fighting for, because you may be the only ones in their life who will do it. These kids are important and we need to show them they are!
Keeping siblings together is important. Foster parents who will stand up for these kids are important. A community that stands up for foster kids and foster parents is important. It is scary and it is real and it will test everything that is inside you at times, but these kids need a voice, and sometimes foster parents need a voice, too. Laine knew that, she spent her whole life being a voice for these kids. What can you do to help? This broken system still needs you however you can help. Kids are spending the holidays at Department of Social Services offices across the state. Kids are being separated every day. Are you strong enough to be the soft place for them to land when their world falls apart? It is terrifying and scary and still worth every moment.
‘Twas grace that taught my heart to fear, and grace, my fears relieved ...