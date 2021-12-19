A Soft Place to Land: Losing Laine and Laila and keeping up the good fight

The grandma texted me one morning to let me know that the baby had been born. We were both heartbroken at the new developments and neither one of us was getting any information from the involved departments. I called social workers and supervisors hourly until I finally reached one. She let me know the baby was in another county and she would call them. I never heard back. There was a delicate balance of being an advocate and being obnoxious, and I knew I was close to the line if not downright over it. This was not the first time I was having to fight the system for information, to fight for placement, to fight to keep family together. I have never won, not once. These are the children who always stay in my heart, as little icons of wonder without closure. I think about them and hope they are OK and try not to dwell on what might have been. At home are Laila’s sister and brother, and that brother is still expecting to hold her and have her here because I don’t know how to tell him that the people he is trusting to make his life choices are the same ones who are not able to bring his sister home to us. He has talked about her by name since the day I met him. How can I tell him we are losing this fight?