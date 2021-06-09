ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Dreamcatchers: harmless icons or the Devil’s décor?

Q:
Dear Pastor,
Is it wrong for a Christian to own a dreamcatcher?
A:
Before I answer that, it’s important to explain the object for those folks who may not know what it is. An authentic dreamcatcher is a hoop of willow-wood strung with fiber, string or leather to form a web in the hoop’s center. Trailing down from the outside of the hoop are strips of the same woven materials dotted with beads, feathers and organic objects. Traditionally, it was hung in the bedroom or over the beds and cradles of children and infants. The dreamcatcher was designed to perform what it is called: catch dreams or spirits inside the web…supposedly evil ones…to prevent them from visiting the sleeper. Its purpose was to ward off evil and protect those who owned it. The item is one of many that have entered our American culture from our native, Indian communities.
Unfortunately, the dream-catcher is deeply rooted in witchcraft and operates in the exact opposite of its design. Owners of the dreamcatcher are signaling demonic spirits, simply by displaying them or owning them, that they believe in the power of the dreamcatcher’s supernatural influence to filter bad dreams and nightmares. A dream catcher is a beacon, if you will, to demons looking for a host, a willing subject or a geographic location to take territory. In the same way a rabbit’s foot or a horseshoe supposedly bring luck, these types of items create what the Bible considers favorable soil for occult crops. They are talismans or amulets much like the false idols and icons of pagan religions the Bible warns about, all of which point to a path of spiritual power in opposition to Jesus Christ.
Historically, dreamcatchers were crafted by resident witchdoctors (male and female) who would dispense them to families under their care. Even as recently as the tragic Columbine High School shootings, well-meaning, Native American “healers” were invited to counsel the traumatized. They often handed out dreamcatchers to the survivors; suggesting their use as a way to bring peace to their fitful, sleepless nights. Were they intending to harm people? Probably not. But in their ignorance, they distributed satanic keepsakes to people who were already hurting.
Believing something to be harmless doesn’t mean it is. Pythons strangle, cigarettes kill and Satan is always in relentless pursuit of victims by any means possible (John 10:10.) Don’t be fooled by stylized trends—that Buddha statue in your garden or that yin-and-yang swirl on your keychain may seem fun and harmless to you. Yet the Devil knows exactly what it is and what it represents. He takes a victory-lap to a roar of demonic applause every time his marketing materials are mistaken for décor and adopted into our homes, cars and fashions.
No, a Christian must not own a dreamcatcher. It is unwise for all the reasons described above. The Bible takes very seriously the lifestyle of Christ-followers, as it asks us to live differently. We are to live set-apart from the rest of the world and not found nestled, unidentifiable, among the lost. (Romans 1:1)
What do I do then, if I’ve got a houseful of dreamcatchers, Buddha incense burners, crystals and crosses? Decide which spiritual entity you trust and serve, of course—keep the crosses and dispose of everything else. It is, however, according to scripture, important that you don’t simply take a trip to the dumpster. These demon-inspired items must be burned: “You shall burn the carved images of their gods with fire; you shall not covet the silver or gold that is on them, nor take it for yourselves, lest you be snared by it; for it is an abomination to the LORD your God. Nor shall you bring an abomination into your house, lest you be doomed to destruction like it. You shall utterly detest it and utterly abhor it, for it is an accursed thing” (Deuteronomy 7:25, 26, NKJV.) God’s blessing upon you as you cleanse your environment and embrace God as your only source of spiritual power.
Do you have a question or comment for Pastor Adrienne? Send your inquiries to: info@adriennewgreene.com or write to P.O. Box 214, Harrison, OH 45030. For more information and resources, please visit www.askpastoradrienne.com or the “Ask Pastor Adrienne” YouTube channel for sermons and insights.