ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Dreamcatchers: harmless icons or the Devil’s décor?

What do I do then, if I’ve got a houseful of dreamcatchers, Buddha incense burners, crystals and crosses? Decide which spiritual entity you trust and serve, of course—keep the crosses and dispose of everything else. It is, however, according to scripture, important that you don’t simply take a trip to the dumpster. These demon-inspired items must be burned: “You shall burn the carved images of their gods with fire; you shall not covet the silver or gold that is on them, nor take it for yourselves, lest you be snared by it; for it is an abomination to the LORD your God. Nor shall you bring an abomination into your house, lest you be doomed to destruction like it. You shall utterly detest it and utterly abhor it, for it is an accursed thing” (Deuteronomy 7:25, 26, NKJV.) God’s blessing upon you as you cleanse your environment and embrace God as your only source of spiritual power.