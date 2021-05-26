ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Tattoos and piercings: Sinful?

Those who determine to pierce and ink themselves must also be mindful of the fact that they will answer to God about it one day. The motivation behind our actions is where the rubber always meets the road with him—he’s looking for quality of character, not choices in fashion. That said, the Apostle Paul brings us a key insight for reference: “You surely know that your body is a temple where the Holy Spirit lives. The Spirit is in you and is a gift from God. You are no longer your own. God paid a great price for you. So use your body to honor God,” (1 Corinthians 6:19, 20.) The Lord will be interested to know what agendas, emotions, or intentions lurk behind the graffiti of the temple of the Holy Spirit. Why are you seeking a permanent mark on your flesh? Is it a peer-pressured event taking place on a spring-break holiday with herds of friends doing the same? Does the piercing or tattoo disfigure you in a way that satisfies your anger or rebellion against authority or even God? What are you really saying and doing as you hop up on the table to pay for a permanent change to the body God gave you?