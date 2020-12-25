BENJAMIN: My life as a writer

What did I want to be when I grew up? In 4th grade, I wanted to be an actress. In 5th grade, I wanted to be in television production. In 6th grade, I wanted to become a writer.
My 6th grade English project was to write and illustrate a children's book. My book, “The Lion and the Ghost”, was about a lion named Chucky who caught a lurking ghost with his tail, and became "king of the forest." But more importantly, at the end, Chucky got to know the ghost, and befriended him.
As a junior in high school, The Charlotte Observer published my poem, "Peer Pressure."
The last line of this poem encouraged young readers, "If acting like your friends is not your cup of tea, try something new- Individuality."
As a junior in college, I wrote advertising copy for the Boblo Amusement Park in Detroit. I was employed as a copywriter at Doner Advertising, in Southfield, Michigan. To my own amusement, while driving a group of friends to hangout at a lake on a summer day, I heard one of the commercials that I had written! The radio spot was on a popular Detroit FM radio station.
Throughout my adult years I have written several speeches to attain accreditation within Toastmasters. One of my contest speeches was about my grandfather. While listening to this speech, the women in the boardroom dug into the bottom of their handbags, for their last Kleenex. My humorous speech, “How I Crashed My High School Reunion Without Getting Arrested”, continues to be a popular topic at get-togethers among my Toastmasters colleagues.
Alongside my personal fulfillment, I have had the continued encouragement of summer camp counselors, college professors, published Charlotte book authors, my peers, and my incredible family.
When I was a college newspaper reporter, my grandma eagerly awaited receiving my articles in the mail. I wish Grandma Gert was still alive to read my Sunday columns in Concord's Independent Tribune.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.