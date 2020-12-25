BENJAMIN: My life as a writer

What did I want to be when I grew up? In 4th grade, I wanted to be an actress. In 5th grade, I wanted to be in television production. In 6th grade, I wanted to become a writer.

My 6th grade English project was to write and illustrate a children's book. My book, “The Lion and the Ghost”, was about a lion named Chucky who caught a lurking ghost with his tail, and became "king of the forest." But more importantly, at the end, Chucky got to know the ghost, and befriended him.

As a junior in high school, The Charlotte Observer published my poem, "Peer Pressure."

The last line of this poem encouraged young readers, "If acting like your friends is not your cup of tea, try something new- Individuality."

As a junior in college, I wrote advertising copy for the Boblo Amusement Park in Detroit. I was employed as a copywriter at Doner Advertising, in Southfield, Michigan. To my own amusement, while driving a group of friends to hangout at a lake on a summer day, I heard one of the commercials that I had written! The radio spot was on a popular Detroit FM radio station.