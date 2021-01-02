BENJAMIN: Remembering Cousin Jay

My mother's cousin, Micki, and her son, Jay, came to Charlotte, to visit my family and me.

I was excited to see Jay, because I had known him since I was 5 years old, and he was 11.

During appetizers, we discussed our family members. I reminisced about playing the piano duet of "Heart and Soul," with Jay's son, Scott, at a family reunion in October, 1989.

As roast beef was being served, I noticed Jay's arms, his personal expression of life, sketched in a myriad of tattoos. I wondered which man had more tattoos, Jay, or Maroon 5's lead singer, Adam Levine? To me, there was no question. Both men had character.

Jay's warm brown eyes lit up, when he discussed his Harley Davidson motorcycle. I thought to myself, "Gee, I would like to ride on the back of that motorcycle."

In 2018, I received a surprise phone call from Jay. He told me that he resides in Florida, and that I am welcome to visit him, and his family, anytime.

I envisioned my cousin Jay taking me for a mid-morning ride on his motorcycle, passing streets lined with palm trees, and golden sand, with the faint sound of seagulls as the background music.