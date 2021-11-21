Cabarrus school must put students before politics

My wish for every board of education is simple; I wish for board members to put students before themselves and stop using the Board of Education as a stepping stool for their political ambitions. People want to run for County Commissioner or NC House of Representatives? Fine, but don’t use the Board of Education as your stepping stone. Your politics have no business in education.

At October’s “specially called” Board of Education meeting, it was stated that we are in an “era of institutional mistrust.” While that is certainly true, my mistrust of this board comes directly from their actions not matching their words.

Since school began, we have heard from the board about how devastating it is that students are missing school because of quarantines. They said this wasn’t political. At the October 4th Board of Education meeting, CCS reported only 6% of quarantined students tested positive for Covid. This means 94% of the quarantined students were missing valuable time in school. This concerned all seven board members, but Laura Blackwell, Tim Furr, Denise Adcock, and Rob Walter were all especially vocal about this issue. KIDS NEED TO BE IN SCHOOL they said!

As much as I understood their point, I have a hard time gambling with people’s health, so I preferred students to quarantine as directed.