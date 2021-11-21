Cabarrus school must put students before politics

My wish for every board of education is simple; I wish for board members to put students before themselves and stop using the Board of Education as a stepping stool for their political ambitions. People want to run for County Commissioner or NC House of Representatives? Fine, but don’t use the Board of Education as your stepping stone. Your politics have no business in education.
At October’s “specially called” Board of Education meeting, it was stated that we are in an “era of institutional mistrust.” While that is certainly true, my mistrust of this board comes directly from their actions not matching their words.
Since school began, we have heard from the board about how devastating it is that students are missing school because of quarantines. They said this wasn’t political. At the October 4th Board of Education meeting, CCS reported only 6% of quarantined students tested positive for Covid. This means 94% of the quarantined students were missing valuable time in school. This concerned all seven board members, but Laura Blackwell, Tim Furr, Denise Adcock, and Rob Walter were all especially vocal about this issue. KIDS NEED TO BE IN SCHOOL they said!
As much as I understood their point, I have a hard time gambling with people’s health, so I preferred students to quarantine as directed.
Blackwell, Furr, Adcock, and Walter continued to express concern at meetings about kids missing school to quarantine! Something must be done! So, what happens next? You’re not going to believe it! In comes the superintendent THIS BOARD PICKED, Dr. John Kopicki. What did he do? He LISTENED to the board and found a pilot study that literally SOLVES THIS ISSUE.
He reported the Test-and-Stay Pilot Study would change it so non-symptomatic students who had a possible exposure to Covid would NOT HAVE TO QUARANTINE if they tested negative on day 1, 3, 5, and 7. What does that do? It keeps the 94% of potentially exposed students IN SCHOOL. This increases the number of students in school and decreases quarantines. This is EXACTLY what the board said they wanted.
Personally, I’d rather the quarantines, but this option sounds reasonable. It’s like a word we don’t hear too often anymore… a compromise.
Dr. Kopicki reported at the Oct. 4 BOE meeting that he told the Secretary of Policy for the NC Department of Health and Human Services, “If you do this (pilot study), Cabarrus is interested because we want to keep our kids in school.” Of course, we do! Of course, our board does! Of course, Blackwell, Furr, Adcock, and Walter do, it’s what they keep talking about! It was also stated by Dr. Kopicki that the “Covid Task Force” named quarantines as their number one concern.
After presenting this option, Dr. Kopicki says, “We are lacking substitutes. We are lacking bus drivers. We are lacking school health personnel.” One thing he didn’t mention is that we are lacking teachers. People may not realize this is a problem, in CCS, there are currently 19 Elementary Teacher, 8 Middle School Teacher, 18 High School Teacher, 27 Special Education educators/service providers, and 1 ESL Teacher positions unfilled (according to the Cabarrus County Schools’ HR website). This means that 3 months into the school year, we have 73 teaching positions open! That should alarm EVERYONE.
The board then responded with questions and comments about the Test-and-Stay Pilot Study. Blackwell, Furr, and Walter changed their focus immediately. It was no longer about keeping kids in school; it was about masks. Blackwell says, yes, this is a big concern and she’s glad there’s an option, and then clarifies if masks would have to stay. They would. Walter says he appreciates trying to keep more kids in school, but then mentions concerns about continued masking. Tim Furr says, “I was excited to hear about the test-and-stay policies until you mentioned keeping the masks on.”
The week that we went to mask optional, our quarantine numbers were down, but Cabarrus County Schools still had 213 students in quarantine. With the prime objective to keep the kids in school, what did our board do? They removed mandatory masking. The action that Ms. Adcock stated would “devastate the school system at this point.” Mandatory masking is the policy that had been WORKING to bring numbers down. Optional masking GUARANTEED quarantines would rise, and they have.
Two weeks later, the week of November 8-14, Cabarrus County Schools had 502 students quarantined. This means 289 more students were missing school in just 2 weeks. It was mentioned at the last board meeting that the numbers hadn't gone up too much, but I bet those extra students and their families would disagree. The board more than doubled the number of students missing school in 14 days because of their mask optional policy.
In a time when we have 73 teaching positions open and are lacking in school health personnel, substitutes, and bus drivers, our school system does not need more strain with raised quarantines! Our students deserve to be in school, just like the board said.
In the same October meeting, Mr. Furr made a rebuttal that students are only masked at school and not at “Carowinds, parks, and ball games.” THOSE. ARE. ALL. OUTSIDE. LOCATIONS! School is mostly INSIDE. And no, not everyone is doing those things. Masks HELP prevent transmission from the infected as well as HELP prevent transmission to the uninfected. It’s not all or nothing. One mask isn’t a total shield. Two masks aren’t total shields. But together, they provide multiple layers of defense against the spread of Covid-19.
Ms. Adcock showed true character and judgement, sticking to what she said was important, and being able to look at the system as a whole.
But, why did it suddenly go from KEEP KIDS IN SCHOOL to MASKS OPTIONAL above all else for Blackwell, Furr, Walter, and Grimsley? Simply put, because it was never about the students. It was always about politics.