Can linguistics explain an enduring mystery?

How do you get a great gig like this?

According to an Associated Press story last week, a man described as “a nationally known linguist” established the North Carolina Language and Life Project and promptly snagged a three-year, $186,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to travel from the coast to the mountains studying the way people talk.

"We get them to talk about whatever they are interested in, and we record it for about an hour or two," the nationally known linguist said.