COLUMN: A 21st Century Public Infrastructure Plan

Priority 3: Public school buildings – Far too large a percentage of our public schools are 50 or more years old. These out-of-date building designs commonly lack essential central heating, air conditioning and ventilation. An estimated $8 billion is needed for new schools and we would allocate at least $1 billion from a bond package. Education is the number one priority of state government and a wise investment for the future.

Priority 4: Rural redevelopment – The pandemic, coupled with recent storms, has exacerbated our state’s rural problems. We’ve talked for years about rural problems, but we have not done much but talk. We would suggest a bond allocation specifically directed toward rural communities. Working with our Golden Leaf Foundation, Rural Center and philanthropic organizations we would envision matching grants or block grants be awarded to rural communities with proposals that rebuild or restore viability.

We leave it to our leaders to determine the final amount and allocation of a bond package, but strongly encourage them to consider the above list. We can at least afford the $3.2 billion Treasurer Dale Folwell’s Debt Affordability Study said we could borrow without endangering our excellent credit rating.

We encourage our leadership to put “A 21st Century Public Infrastructure” bond referendum on the ballot this November and are convinced the public will approve the package. Not only will the projects put people to work and help our economy, but they will help restore an aging and inadequate public infrastructure.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com