COLUMN: A child taught me a lesson

Since my wife, Barbara, and I are not able to attend church now, we watch services on television. Last Sunday the pastor started his message by reading scripture. “At that time the disciples came to Jesus saying, ‘Who then is greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’ Then Jesus called a little child to Him, set him in the midst of them, and said, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever humbles himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever receives one little child like this in My name receives Me” (Matt. 18:1-5, NKJV). The pastor went on to explain that each adult who wants to know Jesus as Savior must return in their hearts and minds to that of a child. In essence we must learn to trust Jesus as little children.
Later on in the day that message reminded me of what my grandson, Josh, did in teaching me, a pastor, to be more like Jesus and control my emotions when things don’t go my way. Everyone can learn whether they be old or young. Also, even the youngest child can teach you.
Many years ago, Josh was staying a few days with us and I took him to the office with me. That morning Our insurance agent was supposed to meet me at 10 A.M. However, without notification he did not show for the appointment, so I called his office to learn that he had gone to Charlotte, though, his calendar indicated he was scheduled otherwise.
Understandably, I became a little upset with the agent, and was expressing my frustration to the church secretary. With Josh standing by, I said, it tears me up when someone breaks an appointment without letting me know. Josh, turned and said to me: "Grandaddy, you have got to get use to things like that."
What Josh said to me really caught me off guard because I knew that he was right but in his loving way He taught me a lesson which has stuck with me. For you see, later that day, I discovered that my agent had forgotten our appointment. He had recently placed his parents in a nursing home and knowing they would like to get out, he had gone by and picked them up so they could spend time with him while making appointments. I should have given this man the benefit of the doubt and waited for his explanation just like this little child made so clear to me.
Truthfully, Josh was teaching me the application of the Golden Rule, “Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the law of the Prophets” (Matt. 7:12, NKJV). What Josh said that day set me straight on keeping my cool when I am disappointed with daily disruptions of life. I hope that Josh applies and teaches the “Golden Rule” in the classes he is teaching as a professor at Ohio State University.