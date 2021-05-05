COLUMN: A child taught me a lesson

Since my wife, Barbara, and I are not able to attend church now, we watch services on television. Last Sunday the pastor started his message by reading scripture. “At that time the disciples came to Jesus saying, ‘Who then is greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’ Then Jesus called a little child to Him, set him in the midst of them, and said, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever humbles himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever receives one little child like this in My name receives Me” (Matt. 18:1-5, NKJV). The pastor went on to explain that each adult who wants to know Jesus as Savior must return in their hearts and minds to that of a child. In essence we must learn to trust Jesus as little children.